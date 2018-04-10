2 men injured after shooting in Arvin

The Arvin Police Department is looking for anyone connected to a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night.

According to the Arvin Police Department, officers showed up to the area of Walker Street and Haven Drive around 8:30 Monday night where they found a man who had been shot in the back.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

About an hour and a half later, police were called out a few blocks over to the area of Peters and Durham streets where another man was found with a gunshot wound.

He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe both men were involved in the same shooting.