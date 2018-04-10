2 men injured after shooting in Arvin

Fair
HI: 93°
LO: 58°
The Arvin Police Department is looking for anyone connected to a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night.
According to the Arvin Police Department, officers showed up to the area of Walker Street and Haven Drive around 8:30 Monday night where they found a man who had been shot in the back.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated.
About an hour and a half later, police were called out a few blocks over to the area of Peters and Durham streets where another man was found with a gunshot wound.
He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police say they believe both men were involved in the same shooting.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The Bakersfield City School District will hold a special election today to fill the Board of Trustees Area 3 vacant seat.
The Arvin Police Department is looking for anyone connected to a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night.
UPDATE (April 09, 2018 12:00 a.m.): Bakersfield Fire Department fire crews battled a fire in south Bakersfield near Ming Avenue and S.…