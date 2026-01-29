2 new Target stores in Kern County to open on same day

Two new Target stores are opening in Kern County this March, bringing additional shopping options to Bakersfield and Delano residents.

Both locations are set to open Sunday, March 15. The Bakersfield store will be located on Panama and Gosford Lanes, marking the fifth Target location for the city. Meantime, the Delano location will be near the intersection of Woollomes Avenue and Albany Street.

Each store will feature standard amenities including a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Cafe.

For more information, visit corporate.target.com.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

