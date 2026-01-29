Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 new Target stores in Kern County to open on same day

Both stores will include CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Cafe amenities when they open March 15
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
2 new Kern County Targets to open on same Day
Posted

Two new Target stores are opening in Kern County this March, bringing additional shopping options to Bakersfield and Delano residents.

Both locations are set to open Sunday, March 15. The Bakersfield store will be located on Panama and Gosford Lanes, marking the fifth Target location for the city. Meantime, the Delano location will be near the intersection of Woollomes Avenue and Albany Street.

Each store will feature standard amenities including a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Cafe.

For more information, visit corporate.target.com.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/29/2026

Sunny

62° / 40°

1%

Friday

01/30/2026

Mostly Sunny

65° / 43°

11%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 44°

7%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

66° / 45°

2%

Monday

02/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 44°

7%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

65° / 44°

7%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Sunny

69° / 46°

4%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Sunny

72° / 48°

1%