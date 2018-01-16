$20 RENT the musical tickets for Friday, January 19 performance at Rabobank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - RENT the musical is headed to Bakersfield Friday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Broadway of Bakersfield announced Tuesday, January 16 that select seats will be available for $20 for the performance of RENT.

The $20 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Rabobank Arena Box Office located on 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA, 93301 on the day of the performance only, two hours prior to the show.

The $20 tickets are available for cash only purchases and are limited to two tickets per person. There will be a $2.00 facility fee on top of each ticket.