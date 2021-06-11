2021 Bakersfield bridal show expo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Bridal Show Expo is back this year as the pandemic is slowing.

It will be Sunday, June 13 at Lemcado Event Center located at 12557 Jomani Drive in Bakersfield from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $15 per person and parking is free.

“Weddings can be stressful and we have the very best wedding professionals at our event to make decision making easy”, said organizer Kevin Rush.

Although weddings can be elaborate and expensive, thoughtful planning can keep a lid on costs and help make that special day unique and memorable.

