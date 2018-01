21-year-old Jamar Drummer was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Wednesday, January 3 at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street.

Drummer was allegedly trafficking an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old girl at the Vagabond Inn.

Drummer is currently being held on a $60,000 bail and is facing five felony charges.

Those charges including human trafficking of a minor and pimping.

Drummer is expected to be back in court Monday, January 8.

