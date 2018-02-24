21-year-old man shot, killed in Delano on Friday

Veronica Acosta
4:59 PM, Feb 23, 2018
DELANO, Calif. - A 21-year-old Hispanic man died on Friday, Feb. 23rd after Delano Police found him suffering from several gunshot wounds. 

Delano Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Belmont Street at 9:50 a.m. regarding the shooting. 

The man was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or the TipLine at 661-721-3369. 

 

