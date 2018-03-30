22 local immigrants to be naturalized

KEENE, Calif. - Nearly two dozen local immigrants will become United States citizens on Friday in Keene.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Fresno and the National Park Service are naturalizing 22 immigrants at the Cesar Chavez National Monument.

The soon-to-be citizens come from seven countries.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez is the ceremony's guest speaker. Rodriguez is the granddaughter of Cesar Chavez and the State Director for Senator Kamala Harris.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m at 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road.