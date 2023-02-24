Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

23ABC gives back with donation to Rafer Johnson Community Day School

23ABC is celebrating our 70th anniversary by giving back to our community every month on the 23rd of the month. On Thursday, 23ABC donated a thousand dollars to a school in our community.
23ABC is giving back by donating money to the Rafer Johnson Community Day School .
Rafer Johnson Community Day School Donation
Posted at 9:13 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 12:13:56-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Rafer Johnson Community Day School principal says the donation means so much to them, especially during Black History Month because they will use it to buy books about Rafer Johnson’s legacy.

“I’m very excited. Anytime anybody wants to donate to the school and benefit the students and staff here, I’m always excited," said Principal Jesse Beed. "I definitely wanted to learn more. I was interested to learn why we were chosen and how we were chosen, and again just excited for the staff and for the students here.”

23ABC chose the school based on our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion as the school helps students who have struggled previously transition back to general education schools.

Beed said they will use the funds to buy books so students can learn more about Rafer Johnson, the school's namesake, who was a humanitarian and Olympic gold medalist.

“It's critical because black history is an important part of American history and as we move forward through Black History Month, it's very thought invoking. It's with a lot of pride with being at a school that was named after a black man. It's critical that we recognize that and we celebrate that and Black History Month is a great time to celebrate that.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show