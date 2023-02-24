23ABC gives back with donation to Rafer Johnson Community Day School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Rafer Johnson Community Day School principal says the donation means so much to them, especially during Black History Month because they will use it to buy books about Rafer Johnson’s legacy.

“I’m very excited. Anytime anybody wants to donate to the school and benefit the students and staff here, I’m always excited," said Principal Jesse Beed. "I definitely wanted to learn more. I was interested to learn why we were chosen and how we were chosen, and again just excited for the staff and for the students here.”

23ABC chose the school based on our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion as the school helps students who have struggled previously transition back to general education schools.

Beed said they will use the funds to buy books so students can learn more about Rafer Johnson, the school's namesake, who was a humanitarian and Olympic gold medalist.

“It's critical because black history is an important part of American history and as we move forward through Black History Month, it's very thought invoking. It's with a lot of pride with being at a school that was named after a black man. It's critical that we recognize that and we celebrate that and Black History Month is a great time to celebrate that.”