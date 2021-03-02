23ABC Gives: Senior Food Drive looks to help find 'food desert' solutions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is partnering with the Community Action Partnership of Kern to help provide the daily nutrition needs of many of the county's residents, including those within our county who may be in a food desert.

"Last year we provided 33 million pounds of food at no cost to the citizens of Kern County," said James Burger, Community Action Partnership of Kern advocacy and outreach coordinator. "Bakersfield was the top hungriest city in the U.S. and it's tied to where we are. We have a lot of rural communities. We have a high unemployment rate. There's a high poverty rate in Kern County. And that makes it difficult.”

The Community Action Partnership of Kern, better known as CAPK, is one of the largest non-profit's in Kern County. They assist low-income residents with housing, retaining employment, and food insecurity, and their help is much needed.

According to Burger in 2019, the non-profit provided an average of 1.6 million pounds of food a month to all the families and seniors in need. And the organization saw an even greater demand for their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With COVID-19, that total amount went from 20 million pounds of food to 33 million pounds of the food distributed through the CAPK Food Bank, and our partners. Last year, the need is just been dramatically increased by that we have families."

23ABC Senior Food Drive

So to help out, 23ABC is launching its first 23ABC Gives: Senior Food Drive in March and you can help those that need your help. If you have any of the non-perishable items on the list below, we are asking you to bring them by the station or to a drop-off location during the month of March to help those in need in our community. Donations can include canned foods and non-perishable items such as peanut butter, soups, and vegetables.

"We're really excited to be partnering with you guys. And to bring these resources to seniors who throughout this COVID-19 pandemic have been some of the most vulnerable," said Burger.

There are several locations you can donate to around Kern County.

23ABC will collect all the donations for our Senior Food Drive event which will take place March 25th starting at 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at our station in Downtown Bakersfield.

Food Drop Off Locations:

Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S Robinson St, Tehachapi

Lake Buena Vista Concessions, 13115 Iron Bark Rd, Taft

Select Countryside Convenience and Gas Station Locations:



4700 Coffee Road, Bakersfield

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield

1631 S Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

31110 7th Standard Road, Bakersfield

9741 S Enos Lane, Bakersfield

5848 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

21959 Hwy 46, Lost Hills

Select Taco Bell Locations:



330 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

100 W Lerdo Hwy, Shafter

5812 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

51 W Sherwood Ave, McFarland

1121 Kern Street, Taft

Select Subway Locations:



352 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont

Suggested Donation Items for 23ABC GIVES: Senior Food Drive:

