23ABC presents $1,000 to The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In celebration of our 70th anniversary, 23ABC is giving back to the community it serves. On the 23rd of each month, the station is issuing a $1,000 donation to different non-profits across Kern County.

And since June is National Pride Month, 23ABC donated to The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity in Bakersfield.

"These are gonna go towards our operating funds so that we're able to provide the counseling, those workshops, make sure that our staff can continue to provide great services for the community and we thank you so much for offering this," explained Emily Fisher, with The Center's Board of Directors.

23ABC's Bryan Gallo and Veronica Morley were there to help present the donation to The Center.

The Center is a local nonprofit organization serving the LGBTQ+ community in Kern County. It serves as an easy-access hub providing safe, supportive spaces and services to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

The Center opened in 2011 and currently serves about 250 to 300 individuals a month, with many using the center weekly.