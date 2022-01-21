23ABC says good-bye to chief meteorologist Elaina Rusk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, 23ABC took a moment to say goodbye to a long-time colleague, educator, professional, and friend. Chief meteorologist Elaina Rusk ended a 13-year run at 23ABC to look at new opportunities -- and spend a little more time being a mom.

Elaina came to Bakersfield as a reporter from Oklahoma, a post-dust bowl transplant perhaps. She did a little anchoring in news before making the switch to weather and we're glad she did.

Fully immersing herself in a love of science, she transformed the morning forecasts into a teaching and learning experience. She transitioned through new family members along the way, including the latest class of co-workers who are going to miss you.

But it wasn't all maps, upper-level troughs, and Science Sundays. No. Elaina was always up for an adventure whether it was on the stage at Media Music Jam, live shots from the Magic Kingdom, or anywhere else she could share her personality, knowledge, and quirkiness.

She jumped in with a host of characters who won't forget your time at 23ABC.

Elaina provided a steady hand in the weather department, guided new up-and-coming forecasters while supplying viewers with what they needed to know and what they didn't know they needed.

And this isn't the end. God knows she has a hard time following her time cues!

Wherever she goes, Whatever she does her home is and will always be right here at 23ABC.