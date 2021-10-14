23ABC staff members share their favorite recipes for Latinx Heritage Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here at 23ABC, we’re happy to share what makes our staff who they are and for Latinx Heritage month our staff members wanted to share recipes that remind them of their culture and background.

Our producer, Brandon Santiago, is half Puerto Rican and wants to share a recipe of pasteles.

“Ever since I was little, I remember visiting my dad and him making us Puerto Rican pasteles. I am half Puerto Rican, my Latino side of my heritage coming from my dad's side of the family. My dad, sadly, passed away in 2013. I, unfortunately, do not have his personal recipe for making pasteles, but here is a similar recipe.”

Assistant News Director Veronkia Placencia shares her Frontera style enchilada’s:

Enchilada Sauce

1 pound of tomatoes

2 Colorado or Guajillo chiles

Handful of chiles de arbol (optional, adds a spicy kick)

2 garlic cloves

Half of a small white onion

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

12-14 white corn tortillas

5 - 6 cups queso Chihuahua (you can use shredded Oaxaca cheese)

To assembly Enchiladas:

Combine the tomatoes, chiles and garlic in a medium saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Tomatoes should look mushy and chiles should look rehydrated. Put tomatoes, chiles, garlic and onion into blender and blend until completely smooth. Add pepper and salt to taste. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once hot pour in the sauce, cover partially and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring so it doesn't burn. The sauce will get thicker and turn a deeper red. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Warm corn tortillas on a comal or hot skillet for a few second on each side. Pour 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Fill each tortilla with a handful of cheese. Save half a cup to sprinkle on top at the end. Pour the rest of the sauce on top of the rolled tortillas. Make sure to cover all tortillas. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Remove from oven top with left over cheese Optional toppings lettuce, chopped tomatoes, crema Mexicana

Our Real-time Editor, Alex Flores, loves to cook. He shares his recipe of Pupusas de Queso.

· Masa

o 2 tazas de maíz blanco precocido

o 1.5 tazas de agua

o 3 cucharadita de sal

o 2 pizcas de condimento cajún

o 1 pizca de oregano

o 1 pizca de pimienta negra

· Salsa

o 5 tomatillos

o 15 chile serrano

o 2 dientes de ajo

o 1/5 cebolla blanca

o 1/3 manojo de cilantro

o 1 jalapeño

· Relleno

o 1/2 libra de queso Oaxaca o queso Mozzarella

· Preparación para cocinar

o 2 cucharaditas de aceite de oliva

o cinco minutos a temperatura media alta

· Aderezos

o lechuga fresca rallada

o crema agria

o salsa verde

Be sure to send in your recipes and if you decide to follow the ones we've shared as well.

