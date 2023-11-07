Watch Now
23ABC's 4th Annual Community Baby Shower

Join us November 16, at 23ABC studios for the 4th Annual Community Baby Shower from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
KERO 23ABC
Posted at 3:58 PM, Nov 07, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We need your help to fill the shelves for two community agencies who help take care of the babies and children in Kern County.

On Thursday, November 16, come to 23ABC studios for the 4th annual 23ABC Community Baby Shower.

23ABC has partnered up with The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County who need some extra help from their neighbors.

Some of the items we will be collecting include diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, and bath items, as well as both new and gently used items such as clothes, socks, shoes, blankets and towels.

Donations can be dropped off at the 23ABC Studios located at 321 21st Street from 4:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

