23ABC’s Annual Senior Food Drive helps senior citizens impacted by food scarcity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC’s Annual Senior Food Drive kicks off Tuesday and looks to provide seniors in Kern County with much-needed donations from local community members.

Many individuals within the senior citizen community are heavily impacted by food scarcity.

That is why 23ABC’s Senior Food Drive is here to be a helping hand for those who need it most and take the important steps towards putting an end to hunger within our community.

“Seniors are some of the most vulnerable populations especially, even as we’re coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic’s intensity,” James Burger, Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator for CAPK.

It’s a simple way to help out those who may need it the most.

“Those people experience the most isolation and more need for food, so we really need to make sure that they have the resources and the food they need to be healthy.”

James Burger said the 23ABC Senior Food Drive is important because seniors in need don’t have to worry about going to grocery stores or rely on a family member to make sure they have food at home.

“This food drive helps us put healthy, stable, sustainable food in the hands of those seniors so that day in and day out they can go to their shelves and their cupboards and pull something out. Pull a full meal out and eat.”

Claudia Huerta, Outreach Specialist for CAPK, added that during the food distributions the faces of senior citizens light up and they are filled with joy. She tells 23ABC there is nothing like seeing their smiles.

“Sometimes they can’t go to commodities like everybody else or a pantry, so knowing that there’s going to be food there for them specifically, it's great and it's very fulfilling when you see their faces and they’re happy, so I think that’s why it's so important.”

Burger said that the community can make a huge difference in this food drive. He said that any type of food donation is appreciated, and every dollar donated produces about eight pounds of food which can turn into about six and a half meals.

“Stable foods, non-perishable foods are great. Things that can make multiple meals like rice and beans and peanut butter, various things like that are very valuable to people so that they have food on that shelf ready for them when they need it.”

In addition to food donations, burger says that community members can also donate their time and volunteer.

He added that last year’s food drive donations from our community made a huge impact during the distribution process, and they can’t wait to assist again in 2022.

“Foods are taken, and volunteers put them into boxes, pack them up, and we drive them into distribution sites around Kern County. That food that was provided last year at this time went right into those boxes and we’re going to do it again.”

For seniors who are interested in receiving food can contact CAPK’s 211 referral program to receive more information about your local distribution center.

Donations are now being collected.

List of drop off locations for food in Kern County:

Countryside Convenience/ Gas Stations

4700 Coffee Road Bakersfield Ca 93308

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd Bakersfield Ca 93307

1631 S Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca 93307

31110 7th Standard Road Bakersfield Ca 93314

9741 S Enos Lane Bakersfield Ca 93311

5848 Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca 93306

21959 Hwy 46 Lost Hills Ca 93249

Lake Buena Vista Concessions 13115 Iron Bark Rd Taft, Ca

Taco Bell

Taco Bell 330 Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin Ca 93203

Taco Bell 100 W Lerdo Hwy Shafter Ca

Taco Bell 5812 Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca

Taco Bell 51 W Sherwood Ave Mc Farland Ca

Taco Bell 1121 Kern Street Taft Ca

Subway

352 Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin Ca 93203

10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont, CA 93241