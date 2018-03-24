23rd Annual Scottish Games at the Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The sounds of bagpipes will be taking over the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend as the annual Scottish Games return.

The 23rd Annual Scottish Games start on Saturday and go through Sunday. Organizers say you can visit the tea room, enjoy some scotch tasting, listen to traditional Celtic music and watch the athletics competition.

Kids can also enjoy the petting zoo and take part in the kids athletic area.

General admission is $15. Children between 6 and 11-years-old can get in for $1 and children under 5-years-old get in for free.

For more information, go to kernscot.org.