23rd annual Via Arte held at The Marketplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A colorful celebration took over The Marketplace this weekend. The 23rd annual Via Arte was put on by the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

The festival includes all skill levels from professional artists to kids who use chalk to bring the pavement to life.

It's the largest fundraiser for the Bakersfield Museum of Art. The proceeds go toward museum programs.

"Bakersfield has a lot of good artists. That's why we need to support Via Arte every year so they can grow. We need more and more artists in Bakersfield," said Kevin Harding, a participant in the event.

Cash prizes were given out for Best in Show and Best Technique among others.