25 MS-13 members arrested in Mendota and Los Angeles for assault and drug trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. - 25 MS-13 gang members have been arrested in Mendota and Los Angeles for assault and drug trafficking.

The gang members were arrested on federal and state charges in connection with their gang activities, including assault with a dangerous weapon and drug trafficking.

Two federal indictments were also unsealed today that showed two MS-13 gang members charged with kidnapping and murder, and three MS-13 members charged with conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrests come after reports of MS-13 establishing a presence in Fresno County. The investigation centered around Mendota, a town 35 miles outside of Fresno.