25th State of Kern County Address highlights law enforcement, energy production

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 25th State of the County Address was held Tuesday, January 31 at the Kern County Fairgrounds in Bakersfield, with newly elected District 3 Supervisor and Chair of the Kern County Board of Supervisors Jeff Flores hosting.

Flores was also the keynote speaker at the address. He talked about the energy projects coming up in the county, oil and gas regulations, and the lack of law enforcement staffing as a main concern for Kern residents.

"Our board will support Kern's position as a national energy leader by prioritizing responsible and streamline permitting in long-term planning as we consider billions of dollars in new energy investment in logistics projects that will lead this diversification process in the coming years," said Flores.

Flores pointed to the carbon management business park that's in the works, but emphasized that they will continue to fight to strengthen the oil and gas industry.

Beyond the energy and agriculture sectors Kern is known for, Flores also brought up the Tejon casino as another industry the county is tapping into.

"There is also a hiring provision for this project that requires at least 50 percent of the property's workforce to come from Kern communities with the goal of filling all positions with local talent," said Flores.

The supervisor went on to emphasize the efforts to retain and recruit sheriff deputies amid low numbers and early retirements in the past couple of years.

"We've extended a $25,000 dollar signing bonus for deputy sheriffs who will transfer to Kern County from other agencies around the country, in addition to a moving stipend of $5,000 dollars," said Flores.

Flores adds that a lot of these efforts will be funded through Measure K tax revenues, which were passed by voters in the last election.

House Speaker and California Congressman Kevin McCarthy sent in a video message where he also spoke about the energy providing powerhouse Kern County has been.