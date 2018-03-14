2.7 quake hits just outside of Beaumont in Riverside County

6:56 AM, Mar 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A small earthquake has rocked Riverside County on Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7 earthquake hit just outside of Beaumont around 6:30 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries or damage. 

