2.7 quake hits just outside of Beaumont in Riverside County

Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
A 2.7 earthquake has hit just outside of Beaumont in Riverside County on Wednesday morning.
A small earthquake has rocked Riverside County on Wednesday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7 earthquake hit just outside of Beaumont around 6:30 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries or damage.
A small earthquake has rocked Riverside County on Wednesday morning.
The Bakersfield Fire Department says nine people were displaced from their homes early Wednesday morning after a gas leak started a fire in…
Bakersfield Police say a 17-year-old was killed Tuesday, after they were ejected from a car driven by a 14-year-old.
March 8th was just like any other Thursday for Van's Market manager Olga Revelos, or so she thought.