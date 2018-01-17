$2,900 stolen from ATM machine, police searching for suspects

Fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for two people who they say stole $2,900 from an ATM machine.
On January 13, 2018, deputies said that two suspects forced entry into a Touch Pay ATM machine and stole $2,900.00 in US currency.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in this investigation.
If anyone has information as to the identity of the suspects, they are asked to contact Kern County Sheriff's Office Detective John Smith at 661-392-4376 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
