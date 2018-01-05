29TH annual Fog Run set for Saturday; It's not to late to register

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 29th annual Fog Run is just one day away, and it's not too late to register.
The Fog Run is set for Saturday, January 6 early in the morning at Lake Ming.
Fog Run is out on by The Kern County Probation Department, to help at-risk youth and the alliance against family violence and sexual assault.
If you would still like to register, you can register at The Marketplace between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. today.
