3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Ridgecrest Tuesday evening
USGS
Posted at 7:24 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 22:24:44-04
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday evening at around 4:53 p.m. about 12 miles from Ridgecrest.
It had a depth of about 3.5 miles.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
