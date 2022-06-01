Watch
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Ridgecrest Tuesday evening

USGS
The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday evening at around 4:53 p.m. about 12 miles from Ridgecrest.
Posted at 7:24 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 22:24:44-04

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday evening at around 4:53 p.m. about 12 miles from Ridgecrest.

It had a depth of about 3.5 miles.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

