3 arrested after fight at Jacobsen Middle School in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Three juveniles have been arrested after a fight at Jacobsen Middle School in Tehachapi.

According to Tehachapi PD, the fight happened on November 6 during school hours. Tehachapi PD was called around 1:45 p.m. Chief Kent Kroger of the Tehachapi Police Department says three juveniles assaulted one other juvenile. According to Tehachapi PD, one suspect used a carabiner knife to strike the victim, but the blade was not used.

The motive for the assault is still unclear, however Chief Kroger says it was not gang-related. Chief Kroger also says it was the victim's second day at Jacobsen Middle School.

The three juveniles were taken to juvenile hall. Chief Kroger says he does not know if they are still in custody at this time.