3 arrested for firearms violations, gang participation in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD arrested 3 men for firearm violations and gang participation in East Bakersfield last night.

On November 13 around 9 p.m., BPD officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue in East Bakersfield for vehicle code violations. As the vehicle stopped, BPD says the front passenger, Jayden Toralba, 18, ran from the vehicle. Toralba was eventually found hiding in the backyard of a residence with the help of a K-9. A loaded firearm also also recovered from the yard.

Jayden Toralba was arrested for firearms violations, gang participation, and resisting arrest. The driver, Jeremiah Turner, 19, and passenger, Jason Thomas, 18, were arrested for firearms violations and gang participation.