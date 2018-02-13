3 arrested in Ridgecrest; mugshots become center of attention

Suzanne Rodriguez
6:24 PM, Feb 12, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RIDGECREST, Calif. - Three people were arrested Monday in Ridgecrest as part of a routine probation search.  But they're getting attention because of their mugshots.

Officers were conducting several probation searches when they came across Krystal James, 33, Jeremy Ferris, 39, and Ryan Donley, 26, Ridgecrest police said.

James was arrested on a no bail warrant, as was Ferris; Donley was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

 

