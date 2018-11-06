3 charged with voter fraud in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 3 people have been charged with voter fraud in Kern County.

According to the office of District Attorney Lisa Green, Gilberto De La Torre, John Byrne, and Fernando Osorio have been charged for violations of Election Code § 18560(a) or (b). The charges were filed as misdemeanors.

A fourth person, Robert Lopez, Jr., was charged with perjury after allegedly falsely claiming non-citizenship on a jury summons to avoid jury duty. According to the D.A.'s office, perjury is a felony offense.

According to the D.A.'s office, all charges were a result of investigations by the Public Integrity Unit of the Kern County District Attorney's Office.