BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Shotspotter helped officers get to the shooting scene where three people were shot in East Bakersfield Friday afternoon.
Officers said the response time was one minute.
At about 4:35 p.m., Bakersfield police officers received reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of East 10th Street.
Neighbors told 23ABC News that the gathering at the home was for a family member who died.
Officers said that two people were listed with moderate injuries, and a third person's condition was not released.
