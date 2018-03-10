BPD: Shotspotter helped officers respond to three people shot in one minute

4:54 PM, Mar 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Shotspotter helped officers get to the shooting scene where three people were shot in East Bakersfield Friday afternoon.

Officers said the response time was one minute.

At about 4:35 p.m., Bakersfield police officers received reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of East 10th Street.

Neighbors told 23ABC News that the gathering at the home was for a family member who died.

Officers said that two people were listed with moderate injuries, and a third person's condition was not released.

 

