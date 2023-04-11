3 years after a drunk driver killed Kassidy Phillips, her family still waits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday afternoon in front of the Kern County Courthouse in Bakersfield, friends and family members of then-17-year-old Kassidy Phillips gathered with signs that read "Don't Drink and Drive." 3 years ago, Kassidy was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Heidi Jeremiah. Jeremiah later pleaded no contest to driving under the influence.

"We just want justice," said Jason Phillips, Kassidy's father. "It's been going on 3 years now. We want a little peace of mind."

Kassidy's loved ones say they believe a longer sentencing for Jeremiah needs to happen, and her father and brother, both named Jason, say their family is seeking peace of mind as the case continues.

"My family has been grieving for 3 years, almost 4, and have no justice at all," said Kassidy's brother. "Our family has been going through everything you can imagine in the last almost 4 years, ad I just hope the judge makes the right decision and gives her [Jeremiah] the maximum time that she can."

Phillips family friend Kelly Behill says she and other loved ones have been standing with the family to support them through this difficult time.

"It's unbearable for me as a family friend and as someone who is a parent of teenagers. I've seen how much their family has suffered," said Behill. "We have a problem here in this county, and if we start giving people two years when they're killing people drinking and driving, that is not okay and it is not acceptable. It's not about revenge. It' snot justice at all. People are not afraid to drink and drive because this sentencing is too light."

Behill goes on to say that ultimately, she hopes justice is served so that no one else has to endure the pain that the Phillips family is dealing with.

"It doesn't go away just because someone is sentenced. There is no revenge or solace taken when you get a sentence, whether it's 4 years or 50 years. That's not the point," said Behill. "The point is stopping her from hurting anybody else and for getting some justice for this young life that she took."

Jeremiah is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, April 18. Stay connected to 23ABC on the air and online for the details.