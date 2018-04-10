3.0 earthquake strikes in Fontana

6:39 AM, Apr 10, 2018
1 hour ago

The city of Fontana in Southern California was hit with a 3.0 earthquake Tuesday morning. 

The city of Fontana in Southern California has been hit with a magnitude 3.0 earthquake Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at 6:23 a.m.

It's not known if any buildings were damaged or if any injuries were reported. 

