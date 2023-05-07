32nd Annual Relay for Life takes place in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People gathered at the Kern County Fairgrounds for the 32nd Annual Relay for Life with the American Cancer Society.

Relay for Life is the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For decades communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

Patsy Romero, a Relay for Life volunteer and cancer survivor says she credits her survival to the organization. She says since Relay for Life has taken place over the last 30 years mortality rates have been reduced by over 30 percent.