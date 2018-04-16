3.8 quake hits base of the Grapevine

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit Kern County on Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.7 quake hit at 9:36 a.m. at the base of the Grapevine near Highway 166 near the Wheeler Ridge fault zone.

The USGS initially reported the quake as a 3.7, but now says it's a 3.8.

No damage has been reported and no injuries have been reported.