38th Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast at Rabobank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 38th Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast will be held next Thursday in downtown Bakersfield.

The purpose of the breakfast is to bring citizens together and offer gratitude and praise, according to the Bakersfield Praryer Breakfast's website.

The breakfast on January 25 starts at 6:40 a.m. sharp at Rabobank Arena.

Everyone is invited to attend and tickets are $20 and can be purchased the day of the event or at several locations around town.

Writer Michael Yankoski is the keynote speaker.

Below are details of where to buy tickets:

Downtown:

- Rabobank Arena & Convention Center Ticket Office, 1001 Truxtun Ave.

- Bakersfield City Hall Mayor's Office, 1501 Truxtun Ave.

Northwest:

- Hodel's Country Dining, Olive Dr. & Hwy 99

North:

- Covenant Coffee, 1700 N. Chester

West:

- Watson Realty, 9101 Camino Media

- Carter, Carter and Associates, 5555 Business Park So. #200

Southwest:

- Dr. Brad Dickens DDS, 210 S. Montclair