RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest on Thursday night at around 6:15 p.m.

According to the United States Geological Survey the quake hit about 8 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, and about 10 miles from Searles Valley at a depth of about 4 miles.

People in Tehachapi reported feeling the earthquake.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.