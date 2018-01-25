4.0 earthquake hits near Trabuco Canyon

Cloudy
HI: 56°
LO: 38°
A 4.1 earthquake hit just outside Trabuco Canyon on Thursday morning.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A light earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury.
The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
It was centered about eight miles (12 kilometers) northeast of Trabuco Canyon, California, which is located 31 miles (49 kilometers) southeast of Anaheim.
The quake had a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers).
The Semitropic School District is closed Thursday due to repairs.
The Keynote Speaker at the Bakersfield prayer breakfast will be Michael Yankoski, a writer, aspiring theologian, and urban homesteader.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A light earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury.
Two weeks into a new semester at Bakersfield College, the problem of students parking in nearby neighborhoods persists, despite the new…