4th Annual Walk for Justice held for six hours, ended at Heritage Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The 4th Annual Walk for Justice was held today for six hours and ended at Heritage Park. Community members, faith leaders and families of those who have lost loved ones to police killings and those impacted by police brutality.

The purpose of this walk was to build trust and transparency in regards to officer-involved killings and ensure no more unarmed members of the community are killed by police. Those who took part in the walk marched in solidarity to locations where family member’s lives were brutally and unjustly taken by police violence.

There were special guest speakers at Heritage Park following the walk. There were also booths sponsored by each family devastated by police brutality and booths at the park. There were also booths sponsored by each Faith in Valley Ker Youth for Justice of Foothill High School and the ACLU of Southern, CA where there will be information on Knowing Your Rights in regards to police immigration encounters and on how to file a complaint to CA Department of Justice. There were also raffles and free food.