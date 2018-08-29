50,000 marijuana plants discovered at grow site just north of Kern County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Tulare County Sheriff says they discovered a large illegal marijuana grow Tuesday morning in Terra Bella, which is just north of the Kern County line. They say in all 50,000 marijuana plants were seized, as well as two pounds of processed pot. Officials say it has all been destroyed.

TCSO says they were serving a warrant at a home in the 7100 block of Road 236 in Terra Bella when the illegal marijuana grow was seen on the property.

Four people, who were found at the home, were taken into custody for "maintaining a residence for drug use and/or sales, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sales," according to TCSO.