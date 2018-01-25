5.8 earthquake hits off California's coast

UPDATE (9:50 a.m.): According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center a tsunami is not expected following the string of earthquakes off the Northern California coast.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M5.3 125mi SW Eureka, California 0925PST Jan 25: Tsunami NOT expected



UPDATE (9:47 a.m.): According to the U.S. Geological Survey two aftershocks were reported around 9:24 a.m. One was a 5.0 and another was a 5.1.

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) -- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck 100 miles (164 kilometers) off the coast of Northern California on Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake in the Pacific Ocean was centered about 100 miles (164 kilometers) west of Capetown, California.

The USGS reported that it struck at 8:39 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers).

The Ferndale Enterprise reported on Twitter the rolling quake was felt in Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County that has many well-preserved Victorian homes.