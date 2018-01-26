6 students hit by vehicle in Taft, all expected to survive

Six junior high students in Taft are being treated after they were hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Julie Graves, Superintendent with the Taft City School District, confirmed that six children were hit by a vehicle at the corner of 5th and Kern streets before school.

Graves says the six are students at Lincoln Junior High School.

She says some of the students were transported to a hospital in Bakersfield, others were picked up by parents and were going to be taken to a local medical facility. She says none suffered life-threatening injuries.