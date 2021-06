TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A 62-year-old woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with another on Highway 58 east of Broome Road in Tehachapi.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Sheree Lee Fishgold was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. The cause of the accident was not provided by the authorities.