6,400 Bakersfield cars targeted in thefts in 2016

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Remove it, lock it, or lose it. That's the message from Bakersfield Police after seeing an increase in car thefts. BPD officials also saying more than 6,000 cars were stolen in 2016.

According to a Bakersfield City Crime Map, car thefts and break-in happen across the city pretty evenly. But one block of the Rosedale Highway, just west of The 99 has seen six reports in the last four weeks.

23 ABC talked with two Bakersfield drivers in that area who have experience one.

Jeannie Kuhns said, "Makes you feel violated like it couldn't happen to you. You don't think it could happen to you."

While Anna Hernandez said, "A little frustrated with the situation and kind of with myself because I could have prevented it."

In Hernandez case, she said, she had her car window smashed and some of her things stolen out of her car.

"I left my purse right on the front so it was kind of like anybody who walked by could see it and it was like an invitation for somebody to have a bad thought and be like oh, what does she have in there? Let's take it," said Hernandez.

Thursday Bakersfield Police posted a video on their social media pages giving tips on how to better protect your vehicle.

- Park in well-lit areas

- Take everything with you when you leave the car

- Don't leave any visible bags

- Always protect your car even in places you think are safe.

Bakersfield Police PIO, Sgt. Ryan Kroeker, added, "Lock your garage door. Lock your vehicle doors, even when it's in your garage. Do not leave valuables in your vehicle even when it's parked in the garage. Take your garage door opener inside with you at night. And never leave it in plain view inside your vehicle. Think of it as an extra key inside your home."

Sgt. Kroeker also said, in 2016 over 4,800 vehicles were broken into and 1,680 vehicles stolen totaling over 6,400 vehicles.

However Bakersfield Police did not say what type of vehicles were the most stolen.

According to the Bakersfield City Crime Map, there were 35 vehicle break-ins or thefts in the last week and 242 in the last four weeks.

"That's a lot, that is a lot. And then also you kind of think about are people locking their cars or taking those preventative methods in order to not have that happen?" said Hernandez.

Sgt. Kroeker also suggested to take a picture of your vehicle and to write down its license plate number, vin number, year, make and model, so if something happens your car you can better file out a report.