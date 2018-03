BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Saturday the race was on for a $400 prize. All people had to do was run around Bakersfield and solve clues in order to cross that finish line first.

It was the 6th Annual Bakersfield Amazing Race, part race part scavenger hunt. Teams of two to four navigated throughout downtown Bakersfield solving clues and facing challenges at 11 different venues. The race was hosted by Stewards, a faith-based nonprofit serving the mentally disabled and elderly in Bakersfield.