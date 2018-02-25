7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Associated Press
2:53 PM, Feb 25, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (AP) — A large earthquake has struck the middle of Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.5 quake hit about 89 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Porgera early Monday in the Pacific island nation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was damage. The Geological Survey website had 19 reports of feeling the quake, including some saying the shaking was violent.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News