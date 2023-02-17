Watch Now
75-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 65 near Delano

Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 17, 2023
(KERO) — One person was killed in a crash near Delano Friday afternoon after colliding with a power pole.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old man from Terra Bella, Calif. was driving on Highway 65 near Highway 155 when his Kia Forte left the road and collided with the power pole. The crash happened at around 12:00 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

For any additional information contact the Bakersfield Area Public Information officer Tomas Martinez at (661) 396-6600.

