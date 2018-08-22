8 bodies found in Cancun, officials issue Mexico travel advisory

MEXICO CITY (ABC15) - The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for Mexico following reports that eight bodies were found in the resort town of Cancun.
According to Newsweek, the bodies of a man and woman were found in the trunk of an abandoned taxi early Monday, and the bodies of two other men were found dismembered in plastic bags at a nearby location.
A fifth man was reportedly found bound and shot to death on Tuesday, a sixth man was "murdered in a hammock," a seventh person was shot and left covered by a bag, and the eighth victim was found decapitated in a Tres Reyes neighborhood.
The Newsweek report stated that none of the murders happened in Cancun's beach-side hotel area.