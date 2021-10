TRES PINOS, Calif. (KERO) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Central California early Wednesday morning.

The quake hit about 7.6 miles south of Tres Pinos, California at around 2 a.m. It was originally listed as a 4.0 magnitude earthquake.

Over 130 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) they felt the quake, but there were no reports of any injuries or damage.