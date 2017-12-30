BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Kandee and Robert have been together for four years. For hockey fans the ring around center ice holds a special place in their heart but for one local couple the ring means so much more. “Five minutes within meeting him I fell in a pothole and twisted my ankle, said Kandee Alexander. They met right here in town through a mutual friend at a bonfire.

About seven months ago Robert started to plan his proposal to Kandee…the idea to add the Bakersfield Condors in on the surprise came into play three weeks ago. “I told her actually that my mom had won some tickets for the game and that’s how i convinced her to go,” said Robert Walton who proposed at the Condors game.

So the team had Kandee play a game of her own. “I couldn’t believe it…I was like wait…is this serious…are you serious,” said Alexander. And Robert kept it a secret the whole time. “We were up in line standing and getting food, we were making eye contact when my mom’s tapping me on the back sliding the ring in my hand,” said Walton.

And this proposal came at a perfect time for Kandee and Robert…just days before…they had received some bad news. Robert had lost his job with a local electric company because they were running out of work and their car had been broken into. “Monday morning we wake up to go to work and our windows are busted out and all my work tools everything that was just sitting in there was all gone,” said Walton.

With that, the couple says they are still grateful for everything they have this holiday season. Especially each other. “He says the look on my face was priceless I say the look on his face…beyond priceless,” said Alexander. And the couple says that the proposal on the ice was perfect and worth every minute of it. They are thinking of having a wedding next fall and hope to either get married or honeymoon in Hawaii.