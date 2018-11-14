A History of the Kern River Power Plant

Kelly Broderick
3:19 PM, Nov 14, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A lecture on the History of the Kern River Power Plant by Duane Ament will be held on Wednesday, November 14 at 6 p.m. at the Kern County Museum.

Admission is free for members, $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News