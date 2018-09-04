A look at workers' whose jobs never stop, even on Labor Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Labor Day was officially declared a holiday by Congress on June 28, 1884. It's a day to give hard-working men and women a day off from their labors.

However, not all jobs can take a break. Firefighters, police officers, sheriff's deputies and small business owners work seven days a week, 365 days a year.

For them, they know their jobs are important and are happy to serve their communities while the rest of the country gets a day off.