Man shot and killed Saturday night in Wasco

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man who was shot and killed in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Wasco on Saturday night.
Officers arrived on scene to a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a Bakersfield hospital and pronounced dead.
The suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
