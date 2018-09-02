Man shot and killed Saturday night in Wasco

Elisa Navarro
10:39 AM, Sep 2, 2018
4 hours ago
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man who was shot and killed in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Wasco on Saturday night.

 

Officers arrived on scene to a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a Bakersfield hospital and pronounced dead.

 

The suspect has not been identified.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

