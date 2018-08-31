A man who shot at an undercover deputy in July has plead no contest to a felony gun charge

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 62°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 66-year-old man who shot at a deputy back in July plead no contest to a felony gun charge on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Following his July 11 arrest, Michael Beilby told investigators that he saw a man get out of a Jeep parked near his home and unzip his pants by the passenger door.
According to court documents, Beilby believed that a prostitute was in the vehicle and the man was about to engage in a sex act.
Beilby said that he did not realize the man was a plain-clothed sheriff's deputy who had left the vehicle to urinate.
The deputy involved was not harmed.
Beilby is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28.
A 66-year-old man who shot at a deputy back in July plead no contest to a felony gun charge on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
A major injury crash has been reported on Comanche Drive and SR 58 according to California Highway Patrol.
A Mesa man was arrested after authorities learned that he was in possession of prohibited weapons; specifically pipe bombs.
A shooting at a Metro PCS on Chester Avenue caused two victims to be sent to the hospital just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 30.