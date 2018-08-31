A man who shot at an undercover deputy in July has plead no contest to a felony gun charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 66-year-old man who shot at a deputy back in July plead no contest to a felony gun charge on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Following his July 11 arrest, Michael Beilby told investigators that he saw a man get out of a Jeep parked near his home and unzip his pants by the passenger door.

According to court documents, Beilby believed that a prostitute was in the vehicle and the man was about to engage in a sex act.

Beilby said that he did not realize the man was a plain-clothed sheriff's deputy who had left the vehicle to urinate.

The deputy involved was not harmed.

Beilby is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28.