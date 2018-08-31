A man who shot at an undercover deputy in July has plead no contest to a felony gun charge

Kelly Broderick
10:30 PM, Aug 30, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 66-year-old man who shot at a deputy back in July plead no contest to a felony gun charge on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Following his July 11 arrest, Michael Beilby told investigators that he saw a man get out of a Jeep parked near his home and unzip his pants by the passenger door.

According to court documents, Beilby believed that a prostitute was in the vehicle and the man was about to engage in a sex act.

Beilby said that he did not realize the man was a plain-clothed sheriff's deputy who had left the vehicle to urinate.

The deputy involved was not harmed.

Beilby is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News